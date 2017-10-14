Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Leads team with 24 in final preseason game
Layman recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Friday's 129-81 win over Team Maccabi.
Portland sat most of their potential Day One starters on Friday, giving Layman the starting nod at small forward. He took full advantage of the opportunity, as he stayed on the floor for a team-leading 36 minutes. With Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu solidly ahead of Layman on the depth chart, this might end up as Layman's best stat line of the year. He has no fantasy impact as the season begins.
