Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Nabs another start
Layman will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Orlando, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Layman put up just four points and recorded an assist along with a steal over 12 minutes in Portland's previous contest, but he'll draw the start yet again. He figures to see an increased role until Maurice Harkless has his minutes limit lifted.
