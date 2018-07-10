Layman posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 89-95 summer league win over the Spurs.

Layman has been dialed in his last two games, combining to shoot 14-of-22 from the field and an impressive 7-of-9 from three-point range for 38 points. However, he also was big on the boards Tuesday and posted eight rebounds, second only to center Caleb Swanigan's nine. Layman will continue to be an attractive DFS option over the final few games of the summer league, though once the regular season arrive, the 24-year-old forward will likely find playing time hard to come by.