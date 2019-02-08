Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Plays 31 minutes in victory
Layman totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 victory over the Spurs.
Layman continues to make noise in fantasy circles, ending Thursday's victory with 13 points in 31 minutes. The arrival of Rodney Hood certainly didn't appear to impact Layman as he scored in double-figures for the ninth time in his last 11 games. He has now played at least 25 minutes in five straight games and owners in competitive leagues should consider him as a streaming option given his current role.
