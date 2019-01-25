Layman totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebound,s three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 victory over Phoenix.

Layman continues to score the ball well, putting up his sixth double-digit game from his last seven outings. Garbage time was a factor here but he has been trending in the right direction and has clearly moved ahead of Meyers Leonard in the rotation. This production still feels unsustainable but those in deeper formats should grab him to see if he can keep things going.