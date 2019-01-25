Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Plays season-high 33 minutes in win
Layman totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebound,s three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 victory over Phoenix.
Layman continues to score the ball well, putting up his sixth double-digit game from his last seven outings. Garbage time was a factor here but he has been trending in the right direction and has clearly moved ahead of Meyers Leonard in the rotation. This production still feels unsustainable but those in deeper formats should grab him to see if he can keep things going.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 12 points in 25 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 18 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Underwhelming numbers as starter•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Will start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Records first double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Provides scoring spurt off bench•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...