Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Provides scoring spurt off bench
Layman scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and pulled down a rebound across 12 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 111-109 loss to the Thunder.
With the Trail Blazers at full health for the contest, the fact that Layman was even included in the rotation was surprising after he failed to get off the bench in the team's previous contest Tuesday in Sacramento. Layman provided a nice jolt to the second unit with his efficient shooting from the field and could play ahead of the struggling Nik Stauskas -- who was held out of the rotation for the first time all season -- in Saturday's game against the Rockets.
