Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Records first double-double
Layman notched 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 111-101 win over the Knicks.
Since re-entering the Portland rotation three games ago, Layman has done little to justify surrendering that spot to Nik Stauskas or anyone else. Monday's performance was Layman's best all-around effort of the season, as the second-year forward exceeded his previous high total in rebounds by three and assists by two. It's worth noting that Maurice Harkless (knee) failed to play in the second half, potentially paving the way for Layman to pick up more minutes in future contests if Harkless misses time.
