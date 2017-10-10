Play

Layman recored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 12 minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Kings.

Layman saw just 7.1 minutes per game a season ago and his role is unlikely to change during the upcoming season. The second-year player is slotted behind Evan Turner, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu on the depth chart, meaning it will likely take an injury for Layman to see the floor more often.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball