Layman recored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 12 minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Kings.

Layman saw just 7.1 minutes per game a season ago and his role is unlikely to change during the upcoming season. The second-year player is slotted behind Evan Turner, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu on the depth chart, meaning it will likely take an injury for Layman to see the floor more often.