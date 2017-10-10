Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 10 off bench Monday
Layman recored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 12 minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Kings.
Layman saw just 7.1 minutes per game a season ago and his role is unlikely to change during the upcoming season. The second-year player is slotted behind Evan Turner, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu on the depth chart, meaning it will likely take an injury for Layman to see the floor more often.
