Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 12 points in 25 minutes
Layman finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Jazz.
Layman has reached double figures in scoring in five straight games. He went off during Friday's matchup with the Pelicans despite Maurice Harkless re-claiming his starting spot in his return from injury, posting 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and one board in 18 minutes, highlighted by an incredible second quarter eruption. Layman is likely to cool off (32-of-49 from the field over the last five) but seems to be earning the confidence of coach Terry Stotts.
