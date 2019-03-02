Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 13 in loss
Layman produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist over 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Layman produced his highest point total in five games, chippin in some solid rebounding and defensive stats as well. Layman plays a very important role for the Blazers off the bench, but his production makes him a better real-life option rather than a fantasy one.
