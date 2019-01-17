Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 18 points in win
Layman accumulated 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Cavaliers.
Layman has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games, combining for 44 points on just 26 field-goal attempts. Maurice Harkless (knee soreness) has missed five consecutive contests, but could return for Friday's bout with the Pelicans. If Harkless is held out though, Layman could once again be a decent dart throw in daily leagues against a weak defensive club.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Underwhelming numbers as starter•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Will start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Records first double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Provides scoring spurt off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Sees 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...