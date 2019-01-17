Layman accumulated 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Layman has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games, combining for 44 points on just 26 field-goal attempts. Maurice Harkless (knee soreness) has missed five consecutive contests, but could return for Friday's bout with the Pelicans. If Harkless is held out though, Layman could once again be a decent dart throw in daily leagues against a weak defensive club.