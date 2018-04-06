Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores in nearly two months
Layman mustered four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist through four minutes off the bench during Thursday's 96-94 loss at Houston.
Layman's four points Thursday were his first points scored in nearly two months. The second-year forward out of Maryland is averaging 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 34 games played this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Leads team with 24 in final preseason game•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 10 off bench Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Has rough night from the floor•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Still outside of rotation•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...