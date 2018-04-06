Layman mustered four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist through four minutes off the bench during Thursday's 96-94 loss at Houston.

Layman's four points Thursday were his first points scored in nearly two months. The second-year forward out of Maryland is averaging 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 34 games played this season.

