Layman had two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 92-83 loss to the Grizzlies.

Layman drew the start in place of Maurice Harkless (rest) and posted a decent line, albeit in limited minutes. With that being said, three reserves saw more time than Layman, who earned only the eighth-most minutes on the team. Apart from his 24-point showing in last Thursday's blowout win versus the Suns, Layman hasn't exactly been delivering much in the way of counting stats.