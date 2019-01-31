Layman registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-105 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Layman saw a solid allotment of minutes off the bench in the big win, leading to his seventh double-digit scoring effort over the last nine games. The third-year pro has mostly had the hot hand recently save for a couple of clunkers, as Layman has shot at least 50.0 percent in all seven of those aforementioned contests. Coupled with his solid work on the boards, the 24-year-old remains an option in very deep formats and as a DFS punt play.