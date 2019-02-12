Layman totaled 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 120-111 loss to Oklahoma City.

Layman was the leading minutes' man off the Portland bench Monday, finishing the contest with 17 points and four blocks. He has established himself as the Trail Blazers sixth-man over the past few weeks and should certainly be in the conversation if you have a roster spot to fill.