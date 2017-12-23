Layman will get the starting nod at shooting guard for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Layman has been a healthy scratch for the previous four games, and has not started a game this season. However, he will still get the call to replace Damian Lillard (hamstring) in the starting lineup. The team is likely giving him an opportunity to make an impression.

