Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting preseason opener
Layman will start at small forward for Saturday's preseason opener against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
The Trail Blazers are currently without Maurice Harkless (knee), so Layman is getting the start at small forward in his place. It is somewhat noteworthy that Layman is getting the start rather than Evan Turner, though that's likely just because it's the preseason and the Trail Blazers are hoping to get a longer look at Layman. Either way, the third-year forward should get plenty of work Saturday.
