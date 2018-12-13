Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Wednesday
Layman will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Layman will take the place of Maurice Harkless who's out for rest purposes. Through 22 games this year, Layman is averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes.
