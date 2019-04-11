Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Wednesday
Layman will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Layman will return to the starting lineup after a five game stretch on the bench. In 32 starts this year, Layman's averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes.
