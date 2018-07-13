Layman tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt)), five rebounds, two steals and an assist across 24 minutes in Thursday's 95-69 Summer League playoff win over the Hawks.

Layman supplied some firepower from beyond the arc in Thursday's decimation of the Hawks, as he converted 4-for-5 from long range. Layman hasn't seen much action with Portland over the past two years, but it appears that given the opportunity, the 6-9 Maryland product can really turn it on. It remains to be seen if his role will change dramatically based on his excellent summer campaign, but he's certainly been a key piece of the team's success in Las Vegas.