Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Terrible in spot start
Layman ended with just three rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 106-98 victory over the Pacers.
Layman moved into the starting lineup for Monday's game, replacing C.J. McCollum (knee) who is going to miss at least the next week of action. Layman was a disaster for anyone who streamed him in, missing all five of his field-goal attempts, ending the game with just three rebounds. This performance will certainly not do him any favors as he looks to retain the starting role. He can be a points streamer at times and will likely be better than this on most nights. That being said, more consistent options are probably available in most formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Draws start Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 13 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Another strong effort Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Standard league relevance continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Plays 31 minutes in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Career-high scoring tally•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.