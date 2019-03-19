Layman ended with just three rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 106-98 victory over the Pacers.

Layman moved into the starting lineup for Monday's game, replacing C.J. McCollum (knee) who is going to miss at least the next week of action. Layman was a disaster for anyone who streamed him in, missing all five of his field-goal attempts, ending the game with just three rebounds. This performance will certainly not do him any favors as he looks to retain the starting role. He can be a points streamer at times and will likely be better than this on most nights. That being said, more consistent options are probably available in most formats.