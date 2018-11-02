Layman pitched in 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-119 win over the Pelicans on Thursday.

Layman continues to draw starts at small forward in the ongoing absence of Maurice Harkless (knee), and Thursday's effort netted a season-high point total. The 24-year-old is essentially the fifth option in the offense on most plays, but his ability to hit from distance gives him some scoring upside if he has enough involvement.