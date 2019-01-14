Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Underwhelming numbers as starter
Layman tallied 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 18 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 116-113 loss to the Nuggets.
Layman has logged three consecutive starts at small forward in place of the injured Maurice Harkless (knee) but hasn't done much to move the needle from a fantasy standpoint. The 13 points he provided Sunday were his most during that three-game stretch, while Layman has delivered only two total assists and no steals or blocks over that spell.
