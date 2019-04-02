Layman will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Layman started the previous seven games in place of C.J. McCollum, who is currently out with a knee injury, but will move to the bench in place of Rodney Hood. It's unclear if Hood will remain with the starters for the duration of McCollum's absence, however this move to the bench could result in a decreased role for Layman.