Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Will start Thursday
Layman is in the starting lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Lakers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It remains unclear if Maurice Harkless (knee) will play in the opener, but Layman will fill in at small forward at least to start the contest. He'll take the floor with Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Al-Farouq Aminu and Jusuf Nurkic.
