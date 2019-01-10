Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Will start Wednesday
Layman will get the start Wednesday against the Bulls, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Layman will get the start in place of Maurice Harkless, who aggravated his knee injury Monday. Through 26 games, Layman is averaging 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 block in 21.6 minutes.
