Trail Blazers' Jalen Bridges: Team-high 16 points off bench

Bridges registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds over 24 minutes in Friday's 83-79 Summer League loss to Utah.

Only three Trail Blazers players scored in double digits Friday, with Bridges leading the way off the bench while also finishing tied for the second-most rebounds on the team behind Yang Hansen (10). Bridges last saw NBA regular-season action in 2024-25, when he averaged 3.8 minutes per game across eight appearances with the Suns. He spent the entire 2025-26 season in the G League, and he'll likely do so again for the upcoming year unless he impresses enough in training camp to earn a spot on an NBA team's 15-man roster.