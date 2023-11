Bouyea signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bouyea was waived by the Heat at the end of September, but he'll join the Trail Blazers on a deal that will allow him to easily move between the parent club and G League affiliate. He averaged 3.0 points in 14.2 minutes per game over five appearances between Washington and Miami last year.