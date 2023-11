The Trail Blazers waived Bouyea from his two-way contract Wednesday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Bouyea made two appearances for Rip City Remix of the G League after signing his two-way contract, averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.1 minutes. The Sioux Falls Skyforce will retain his returning player rights.