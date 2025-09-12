Cooke signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Cooke will now get an opportunity to make Portland's roster as a two-way player. The 26-year-old guard spent the 2024-25 year with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, and he also participated in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Heat. Over eight Summer League outings, Cooke averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 19.7 minutes per game.