Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Back to G League
Hoard was transferred to the G League on Wednesday, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
The forward appeared in two contests with the Trail Blazers over the past week, averaging a solid 15 minutes and four points per matchup. However, Hoard will return to the G League where he's posting 18.8 points across nine outings so far.
