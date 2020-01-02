Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Back with Portland
Hoard was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
Hoard has spent most of his time in the G League this season, appearing in nine games for the Texas Legends and posting averages of 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assist in 27.4 minutes per game.
