Hoard has joined the Trail Blazers and will be active for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

After posting an impressive performance of 27 points and 16 rebounds against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Thursday, it seems Hoard has been rewarded by being called up. Of the 11 games in the NBA that the rookie has played in, he has recorded at least 10 minutes in four of these contests, meaning there is a somewhat realistic chance the forward receives significant minutes on Tuesday against the Pelicans.