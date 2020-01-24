Hoard scored 34 points (13-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and grabbed 12 rebounds in Thursday's G League victory over Oklahoma City.

In his first G League contest since Dec. 31, Hoard showed why he's garnered increasing playing time at the NBA level over the course of the season. Both his 34 points and 12 rebounds Thursday were career highs as the rookie notched his first G League double-double. In 10 games with the Legends, Hoard is averaging 20.3 points per contest on 56.2 percent shooting from the field.