Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Explodes for 30 points off bench
Hoard poured in 30 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in a victory over Iowa on Saturday.
Hoard was impressive in his return to the G League after a brief stint with the Trail Blazers, leading the squad in scoring and placing second in rebounds. The 20-year-old is a on a two-way contract, so he is likely to get additional opportunities to show what he can do at the NBA level this season.
