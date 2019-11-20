Hoard poured in 30 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in a victory over Iowa on Saturday.

Hoard was impressive in his return to the G League after a brief stint with the Trail Blazers, leading the squad in scoring and placing second in rebounds. The 20-year-old is a on a two-way contract, so he is likely to get additional opportunities to show what he can do at the NBA level this season.