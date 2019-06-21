Hoard signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While he didn't find much team success in his lone year at Wake Forest, Hoard put together a pretty impressive freshman season with the Demon Deacons on his way to becoming the first one-and-done player in the school's history. He averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game but will need to improve his outside shot immensely after hitting just 22.6 percent of his threes last year. He'll be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Blazers this season under his two-way contract.