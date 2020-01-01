Hoard poured in 31 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3 Pt, 6-7 FT) in a loss to South Bay on Tuesday.

Hoard didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats but was efficient from the field while notching a season high in points. The undrafted rookie has scored in double digits in each of his nine G League games this season and is shooting 55.6 percent from the floor.