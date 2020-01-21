Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Plays 10 minutes in win
Hoard saw 10 minutes of action in Monday's overtime win over the Warriors, finishing with two points and seven rebounds.
Hoard shouldn't be on the radar in most fantasy leagues, but he's quietly worked his way into the Blazers' rotation over the last two weeks, appearing in five of the last seven games and logging double-digit minutes in four of those appearances. Portland has been starved for wing depth for much of the season, and Hoard will likely sink back to a lesser role beginning Thursday, when the Blazers expect to have recent addition Trevor Ariza in uniform.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Back with Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Leads Texas with 31 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Scores 22 points in G League win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Tallies 21 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Sent to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Transferred to NBA•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...