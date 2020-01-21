Hoard saw 10 minutes of action in Monday's overtime win over the Warriors, finishing with two points and seven rebounds.

Hoard shouldn't be on the radar in most fantasy leagues, but he's quietly worked his way into the Blazers' rotation over the last two weeks, appearing in five of the last seven games and logging double-digit minutes in four of those appearances. Portland has been starved for wing depth for much of the season, and Hoard will likely sink back to a lesser role beginning Thursday, when the Blazers expect to have recent addition Trevor Ariza in uniform.