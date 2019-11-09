Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Recalled by Portland
Hoard was recalled by the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hoard was recalled by the parent club Saturday, ahead of Sunday's tilt with Atlanta. He impressed during his lone appearance for Texas, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 26.5 minutes of run. even if he sees the floor Sunday, Hoard can be expected to alternate between the G-League and NBA for much of the season.
