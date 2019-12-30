Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Scores 22 points in G League win
Hoard scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's G League victory over Santa Cruz.
Hoard has spent much of the season in the NBA with Portland, though he has logged only 18 minutes on the court across five games. His G League numbers demonstrate Hoard's scoring potential, however, as he is averaging 17.3 points on 54.7 percent shooting from the field in 27 minutes per contest.
