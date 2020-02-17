Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Sent back to G League
Hoard was assigned to the Legends on Monday.
Hoard will return to the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate for additional seasoning. Across 13 contests at the NBA level this year, the 20-year-old forward's averaging 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.9 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Called up from G-League•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Posts huge double-double Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Collects another double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Dominates in G League return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Back to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Plays 10 minutes in win•
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.