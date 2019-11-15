Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Sent to G League
Hoard was assigned to the Texas Legends on Friday.
Hoard was recalled from the G League on Nov. 9 and did not see the court during his brief time with the team. The 20-year-old is on a two-way deal with Portland and figures to move between the NBA and G League as depth is needed.
