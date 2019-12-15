Hoard scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds in a G League loss to Memphis on Saturday.

Hoard returned to the G League after a two-game stint in the NBA with Portland and placed second on the club with 21 points in 27 minutes off the bench. The undrafted rookie figures to split time between the NBA and the G League throughout the season. In six games with the Legends, he is averaging 17.3 points and shooting 57.1 percent from the field.