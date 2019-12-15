Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Tallies 21 points Saturday
Hoard scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds in a G League loss to Memphis on Saturday.
Hoard returned to the G League after a two-game stint in the NBA with Portland and placed second on the club with 21 points in 27 minutes off the bench. The undrafted rookie figures to split time between the NBA and the G League throughout the season. In six games with the Legends, he is averaging 17.3 points and shooting 57.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Sent to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Transferred to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Explodes for 30 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Sent to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Recalled by Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Headed to G League•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...