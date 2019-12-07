Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Transferred to NBA
Hoard was transferred from the G League to the NBA on Saturday.
Hoard has appeared in three games with Portland this season, totaling two points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 11 minutes. In the G League with the Texas Legends, he's averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
