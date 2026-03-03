Kent agreed Tuesday with the Trail Blazers on a two-way deal, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Kent will fill the Trail Blazers' third and final two-way slot, which had recently been vacated after Sidy Cissoko was upgraded to a standard contract. The undrafted rookie out of Texas had already been playing for Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, and he'll now be able to move between both the NBA and G League for the remainder of the regular season. Through 38 appearances with Rip City this season, Kent has averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.4 minutes per game.