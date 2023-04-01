Williams signed a two-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Williams averaged 14.4 points per game this season with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League but did enough to impress Portland and grab a two-year deal. He should have plenty of opportunities to see the floor throughout the rest of the season considering the Trail Blazers continue to turn in lengthy injury reports.
