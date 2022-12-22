Grant (back) is active Wednesday against the Thunder.
As expected, the forward will be active for the Blazers on Wednesday despite nursing back spasms. Grant posted 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the team's 123-121 win over the Thunder on Monday.
