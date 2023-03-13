Grant is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Grant was held to 19 minutes during Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans, so it's possible the injury limited him in his squad's last matchup. The Blazers will monitor his activity in morning shootaround and pregame warmups to determine his availability for Tuesday evening.
