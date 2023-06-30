The Trail Blazers signed Grant to a five-year, $160 million contract Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Grant signed on to stay in Portland for five more years after spending the 2022-23 campaign with the team. The 29-year-old forward averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 35.7 minutes across 63 games. Grant also was very efficient, posting 47.5/40.1/81.3 shooting splits. As a capable wing defender, he is an ideal player to build around Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson.