Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) will not play Tuesday against the Magic.
Grant will be sidelined for a third straight game and there's been no indication that he's getting close to a return. In the meantime, more opportunities will be available for Sidy Cissoko and Kris Murray.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Pours in 35 in Sunday's win•